Mumbai: Like every Big B admirer, actor Ranveer Singh couldn't resist reacting to the former's running-style video.

In the early hours of Monday, Big B chose to make his fans' day brighter by sharing his then and now videos of himself running.

The video shows a running sequence, one of the iconic scenes from the 1990 film 'Agneepath', then cuts to 'Kalki' the actor can be seen jogging in his garden.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "still running for work from Agnipath to now."

As soon as Big B dropped the video, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Ranveer Singh wrote, "THE SIGNATURE RUNNING STYLE!!!"

Ayushmann Khurrana called him "G.O.A.T."

One of the users wrote, "Keep inspiring SIR."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

In the coming months, Ranveer will also be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

In August 2023, Farhan had in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera.

He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorized it with leather boots and matching sunglasses. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

The 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.