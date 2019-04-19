Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs in 'Tu Desh Mera' song—See pics

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have joined forces for a song titled 'Tu Desh Mera'. The track is a tribute by the stars to the martyrs of the ghastly Pulwama terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF official Twitter handle lauded and thanked the B-Town celebs for paying a special tribute to the Pulwama martyrs through this heartfelt song.

The tweet read: “Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and #RanbirKapoor for the tribute song #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Martyrs of Pulwama. We would like to thank you all for showing your support towards the Martyrs.”

Bachchan senior, Ranbir and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan can be seen shooting for the song in these above BTS (behind-the-scenes) pictures.

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of security personnel was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir killing as many as 40 CRPF jawans.

Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the ghastly attack on soldiers. Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from Pulwama was identified as the suicide bomber.