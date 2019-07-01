close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, Anand Mahindra enjoy banter over 'Big B'

The Union Budget will be tabled on Friday.

Amitabh Bachchan, Anand Mahindra enjoy banter over &#039;Big B&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Chairman of Mahindra group Anand Mahindra and megastar Amitabh Bachchan engaged in banter over the 'Big B' epithet that the actor enjoys.

"With due apologies to Amitabh Bachchan, there is only one 'Big B' this week...and that's the Big Budget," Mahindra tweeted on Monday.

To this, Amitabh, who is lovingly referred to as the Big B of Bollywood, wrote: "Hahaha, Anand Mahindra. 'Big B' is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to. The 'Big B' this week that you mention, will create media... that many shall subscribe to."

The Union Budget will be tabled on Friday.

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAnand MahindraBig B
Next
Story

Aditya Pancholi files for anticipatory bail in alleged rape case

Must Watch

PT13M42S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 1st, 2019