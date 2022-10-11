Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Goodbye team wishes Big B with a special song- Watch

Mumbai: The makers of the recently released film `Goodbye`, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and Pavail Gulati, released a special song wishing veteran megastar Big B on his birthday.



The song titled `Happy Birthday`, features colourful visuals of the cast and crew. In the video, Big B can also be seen making a grand entry much like how he did in the song `My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves` from the Manmohan Desai classic `Amar Akbar Anthony`. The film`s director Vikas Bahl also makes an appearance in the special video.



The song is interspersed with the visuals from the film as well where the characters can be seen celebrating Big B`s screen avatar`s birthday in the film.

Watch the video here -

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known as the Shehnshah of Bollywood and is one of the most highly celebrated actors in Hindi film industry. The veteran actor turned 80 years old today. He has worked in over 100 films and has even lent his iconic baritone voice for several songs in Hindi movies.

Earlier, the actor also took to his blog and thanked his fans for their wishes. “It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude,” he wrote.

`Goodbye`, which was released in cinemas on October 7, is a family drama and tells the story of how a family headed by Big B`s character deals with the grief after his wife in the film, Neena Gupta`s character passes away.

‘Goodbye’ is megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s latest release. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya directorial ‘Uunchai’ alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.