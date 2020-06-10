Amitabh Bachchan books 6 chartered flights to send 1,000 migrant workers home to Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: After arranging buses to help migrant workers reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday booked 10 chartered flights for about 1,000 of them stuck in Mumbai due to the lockdown. The flights will carry the migrants to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, which is also Big B’s home state. He hails from Allahabad.

The chartered flights will take off with close to 180 migrants each to Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Lucknow. Out of the six flights, four will fly today and the other two will leave on Thursday.

Elated with the megastar’s initiative to send them home, the migrant workers have placed a cut out of Amitabh Bachchan’s photo at the departure and cannot stop thanking him.

Earlier, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan had distributed 2000 packets of food daily to provide lunch and dinner to the needy across Mumbai and, in addition to this, he also provided monthly ration to one lakh households of daily wage workers associated with the All India Film Employees Confederation.

Big B, along with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was also part of the ‘I for India’ concert to help raise funds for coronavirus relief works.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood is also working tirelessly to help the migrant workers reunite with their families in their home towns. He has arranged several bus services for the people across the states and recently arranged flights for some workers and their families to reach Uttarakhand.