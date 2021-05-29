हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan buys a whopping Rs 31 cr worth duplex with six car parks, Sunny Leone to be his neighbour!

Bachchans are not the only celebs in that apartment. Sunny Leone and Aanand L Rai too have a property in the same project.

Amitabh Bachchan buys a whopping Rs 31 cr worth duplex with six car parks, Sunny Leone to be his neighbour!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a plush new duplex apartment worth Rs 31 crore in Mumbai. It is a 5,184 sq ft property with six car parks, which was bought way back in December 2020 but registered in April 2021.

According to a report published in Moneycontrol.com, project Atlantis is by a Tier-2 builder, Crystal Group, as per registration documents originally accessed by Zapkey.com. The legendary star's swanky new property has as many as six-car parkings and is on the 27th and 28th floor respectively.

And guess what? Bachchans are not the only celebs in that apartment. According to the report, Sunny Leone too has registered her flat on the 12th floor of the same project. She bought it for Rs 16 crore on March 28, 2021, as per registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

Also, 'Zero' filmmaker Aanand L Rai has a duplex flat in the same project. 

On the work front, Big B's famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' will be rolling out soon. He has Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lined up for the big release.

Looks like, this is going to be a starry abode, what say!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh BachchanBig Bamitabh bachchan flatSunny LeoneDuplexMumbai propertyamitabh bachchan properties
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty treats fans to stunning video, dons traditional ensemble

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day