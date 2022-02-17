हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bappi Lahiri

Amitabh Bachchan calls Bappi Lahiri ‘music director extraordinaire’ say ‘his songs shall remain eternal’

Amitabh Bachchan wrote Lahiri had a remarkable "sense of success" and recalled a conversation with him at London's Heathrow airport on their way back to Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan calls Bappi Lahiri ‘music director extraordinaire’ say ‘his songs shall remain eternal’

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday (February 17) mourned the death of Bappi Lahiri and said the songs the singer-composer gave for his films are remembered with joy even after decades. The 69-year-old musician, who passed away at a city hospital on Tuesday night, had composed several chartbusters for Bachchan for films like ‘Namak Halaal’ (1982) and ‘Sharaabi’ (1984).

Their hit film tracks include "Pag Ghungroo Bandh", "Thodi Si Jo Pee Li Hai", "Aaj Rapat Jaye To", "Jahan Chaar Yaar", "De De Pyar De", "Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki" and "Raat Baaki, Baat Baaki".

The 79-year-old megastar remembered the composer on his blog, saying that he was "shocked and surprised" by Lahiri's demise.

"Bappi Lahiri .. Music director extraordinaire passes away .. Shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of passing' in the rapid succession of times”

He also wrote, "His songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal .. They are played, hummed and sung along in these modern generation times with alacrity and rejoice," he wrote.

Bachchan wrote Lahiri had a remarkable "sense of success" and recalled a conversation with him at London's Heathrow airport on their way back to Mumbai.

“Your this film is going to be very successful and the song I just gave, shall be remembered for ages'. He was right... And learning the graphs of some, at his modest home, in rehearsal, an even greater experience. Slowly they all leave us," he added.

Lahiri last scored for Bachchan in 1990 for crime drama "Aaj Ka Arjun", which featured the chartbuster "Gori Hai Kalaiyaan, Tu Laade Mujhe Hari Hari Choodiyaan".

