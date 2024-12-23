Amitabh Bachchan Changed After Success; Says Moushumi Chatterjee After Calling Herself A Better Person Than Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai: Actress Moushumi Chatterjee, who starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Piku, has shared her views on how success changed the iconic actor. In a recent interview with Anandabazar Patrika, Moushumi recalled her experiences working with Big B, emphasising his dedication and hard work before he became a superstar.

She remarked, “Amitabh Bachchan struggled a lot and became big after a lot of hard work. But I won’t say he became big for the better. When you receive so much, you behave very differently. You won’t even think about helping others.” She spoke about how success affected Amitabh’s behavior, noting that while he was once a quiet, focused individual, fame made him more distant. She also described how Amitabh would keep to himself on set, often sitting alone and having lunch with the hairdresser, with his brother Ajitabh arranging for a car to pick him up.

This interview also brought up Moushumi’s earlier controversial comment about Jaya Bachchan. A year ago Moushumi had sparked a conversation by claiming she was a better person than Jaya Bachchan at an event. While walking past photographers, she cheekily turned back and said, “I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”. Her comment was likely a subtle dig at Jaya Bachchan, known for her frequent rebukes of paparazzi. Moushumi added humorously, “Agar aap log nahi hote toh humara kya hota?” (“What would have happened to us if you guys were not there?”).

Moushumi’s candid remarks have once again sparked discussions about the Bachchan family, with her insights into Amitabh Bachchan’s transformation and her playful jibe at Jaya Bachchan making headlines.