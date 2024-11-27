Amitabh Bachchan Criticizes Commentary On India-Australia Cricket Match, Calls It 'Biased'

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has celebrated India’s victory over Australia in the first Test match and said that despite “biased commentary”, the country has won.

Without naming anyone, Big B took to his blog and wrote: “bias commentary ke bawajood, thok diya Austrialia ko cricket main (Despite the bias in commentary, India thrashed Australia in cricket).”

India won with 295 runs over Australia in the first Test of the five-match series, which is taking place in Perth. Led by cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, India bowled out Australia for 238 in their second round while defending the target of 534.

The cine icon went on to congratulate his son Abhishek Bachchan for his team Jaipur Pink Panthers winning at the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL).

He wrote: “Aur Jaipur Pink Panthers ne hara diya Puneri Paltan ko, Jo ko ek bahut hi, saksham aur zordaar team hai Pune ki (And Jaipur Pink Panthers won against Puneri Paltan, which is a very strong and capable team from Pune.)”

Take A Look At The Blog

Earlier, the thespian had shared an emotional note for his son Abhishek and his latest release “I Want To Talk”.

Taking to his blog, he wrote: “Some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film .. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film ..! It picks you up up gently from your seat in the Theatre and places you , equally gently , inside the screen it is being projected upon .. and you watch its life floating by.”

“No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into … ESCAPISM ..and ..Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film.”

“I Want To Talk”, which narrates the story of a father-daughter relationship, where Arjun (played by Abhishek) is fighting against an illness that changes his life completely tagged along with internal battles. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

Talking about Amitabh, who is currently seen as the host of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, he was last seen on the big screen in the Tamil action drama “Vettaiyan” directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

The film stars Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

The cast also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.