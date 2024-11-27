Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2825064https://zeenews.india.com/people/amitabh-bachchan-criticizes-commentary-on-india-australia-cricket-match-calls-it-biased-2825064.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Criticizes Commentary On India-Australia Cricket Match, Calls It 'Biased'

Amitabh Bachchan criticizes "biased commentary" during India's victory over Australia in the first Test match, celebrating the team's 295-run win.

|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 10:41 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan Criticizes Commentary On India-Australia Cricket Match, Calls It 'Biased' (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has celebrated India’s victory over Australia in the first Test match and said that despite “biased commentary”, the country has won.  

Without naming anyone, Big B took to his blog and wrote: “bias commentary ke bawajood, thok diya Austrialia ko cricket main (Despite the bias in commentary, India thrashed Australia in cricket).”

India won with 295 runs over Australia in the first Test of the five-match series, which is taking place in Perth. Led by cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, India bowled out Australia for 238 in their second round while defending the target of 534.

The cine icon went on to congratulate his son Abhishek Bachchan for his team Jaipur Pink Panthers winning at the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL).

He wrote: “Aur Jaipur Pink Panthers ne hara diya Puneri Paltan ko, Jo ko ek bahut hi, saksham aur zordaar team hai Pune ki (And Jaipur Pink Panthers won against Puneri Paltan, which is a very strong and capable team from Pune.)”

Take A Look At The Blog

https://www.tumblr.com/srbachchan/768220182870212609/day-6125i

Earlier, the thespian had shared an emotional note for his son Abhishek and his latest release “I Want To Talk”.

Taking to his blog, he wrote: “Some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film .. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film ..! It picks you up up gently from your seat in the Theatre and places you , equally gently , inside the screen it is being projected upon .. and you watch its life floating by.”

“No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into … ESCAPISM ..and ..Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film.”

“I Want To Talk”, which narrates the story of a father-daughter relationship, where Arjun (played by Abhishek) is fighting against an illness that changes his life completely tagged along with internal battles. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

Talking about Amitabh, who is currently seen as the host of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, he was last seen on the big screen in the Tamil action drama “Vettaiyan” directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

The film stars Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

The cast also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK