Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan visit Lilavati hospital late night - In Pics

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital on late Sunday night.

Although, the exact reason of their visit to the hospital is yet to be ascertained.

The duo was spotted in an all-white outfit and was seemed in a rush and didn’t bothered to pose for the shutterbugs.

Although there are no specific announcements made regarding their visit but it was also speculated that the father-daughter duo could have visited the hospital or regular check-up or COVID vaccine.

On the workfront, Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

He also has a part in Nag Ashwin’s untitled next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Then he will be also seen in Rumy Jafry’s ‘Chehre’ co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles.