close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan discharged from Nanavati hospital

Sources said that Amitabh Bachchan had been hospitalised for routine check-up and is doing fine now.  

Amitabh Bachchan discharged from Nanavati hospital

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Friday night.

The veteran actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital since Tuesday. While a lot of conflicting reports had been doing the rounds in various sections of the media since Thursday about his health condition, Big B was finally discharged on Friday, news18.com reported.

Sources said the veteran actor had been hospitalised for check-up and is doing fine now.

Big B is expected to resume shooting for the quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), on Tuesday.

On the Bollywood front, Bachchan will next be seen in the movies "Brahmastra" and "Gulabo Sitabo".

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan hospital visit
Next
Story

Nidhhi Agerwal: KL Rahul and I are good friends

Must Watch

PT1M1S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour