Eid-al-Adha 2020

Amitabh Bachchan extends Eid-al-Adha greetings on Twitter!

Amitabh Bachchan has been active on the micro-blogging site and regularly keeps it updated.

Amitabh Bachchan extends Eid-al-Adha greetings on Twitter!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha or Bakr Eid, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and extended his wishes. The thespian, who was diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus on July 11 was admitted to Mumbai Nanavati Hospital along with son Abhishek Bachchan. 

Big B wished his fans on Eid-al-Adha. Take a look:

Several celebs took to Twitter to extend their Eid wishes to fans. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya tested COVID-19 negative and were discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020. 

After their coronavirus tests, Bachchan residence 'Jalsa' was also declared a containment zone. However, over the weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared Jalsa as a COVID-19 containment zone.

 

