close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan feels blessed to work with young, fresh talent

The 76-year-old will be seen with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra'. 

Amitabh Bachchan feels blessed to work with young, fresh talent
File photo

Lucknow: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is currently shooting for 'Gulabo Sitabo' here, feels blessed to be working with new and fresh talents.

Amitabh, who will be seen sharing screen with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Gulabo Sitabo', tweeted on Sunday night: "The brilliance of the new and fresh talent that invades our hearts minds and admiration of the masses, each week end these days in our films is incredible... Young, fresh and filled with so much confidence and craft. Blessed to be getting an opportunity to work with them."

The 76-year-old will be seen with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra'. The actor is also starring in the Tamil film 'Uyarntha Manithan'.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanBollywoodGulabo SitaboAyushmann Khurrana
Next
Story

Inside pics from Malaika Arora's Sunday brunch with friends

Must Watch

PT3M18S

Alert of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh