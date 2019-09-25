Amitabh Bachchan feels 'deeply humbled' on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke honour

New Delhi: The megastar of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan was named as the recipient of the prestigious and the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema—the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Confirming the news, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted: “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.@narendramodi @SrBachchan”

Just as social media erupted with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and celebrities for Big B, the megastar thanked everyone for bestowing him with such an honour.

Bachchan senior took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude. He wrote: “There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..

कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद ... मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ

Amitabh Bachchan has a mammoth filmography and several path-breaking performances to his credit. He has an ocean of fan following who simply adore the thespian. The baritone voice and a tall body of work have etched a history of its own for this megastar.

Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan too expressed their happiness on social media after their father was announced as the winner of Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Big B is currently seen hosting one of the most successful quiz game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Besides, he has films like 'Brahmastra', 'Chehre' and 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

The prestigious award is given for the outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals.

The Award was instituted in the honour of Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, better known as Dadasaheb Phalke in 1969. He is known as the father of Indian cinema. Phalke's debut film 'Raja Harishchandra—the first Marathi movie was also the first Indian full-length feature film releasing in 1913.