Amitabh Bachchan finds ways to be happy in whatever he does: Anand Pandit

Mumbai: Producer Anand Pandit feels honoured to be working with Amitabh Bachchan in his 50th year in Bollywood. He says the "true legend" finds ways to be happy in whatever he does.

Big B completed 50 years in Bollywood on Thursday as his first film "Saath Hindustani" released on November 7, 1969.

"Bachchan saab is a true legend and an inspiration for each one of us. His love for cinema and zeal to learn makes him the unique actor that he is. He has completed 50 years in Bollywood and still setting benchmarks' I'm honoured to be working with him in his 50th year," said Anand.

Big B will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in "Chehre", which is being produced by Anand.

The producer, who has been associated with movies like "Batla House" and "Section 375", shared that it is amazing to know and work with a person who is excited about working every single day. "He finds ways to be happy in whatever he does," said the producer.

Anand is also making "The Big Bull" with Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan.