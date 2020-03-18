हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan gets 'Home Quarantined' stamp on hand

The iconic star had earlier also penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan gets &#039;Home Quarantined&#039; stamp on hand

Mumbai: As the cases of COVID-19 outbreak keep growing in the country, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of his hand with a "Home Quarantined" stamp on it.

The actor tweeted the photograph on Tuesday and captioned the image: "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected."

Big B has been actively spreading awareness on social media to curb the spread of COVID-19. He recently announced that he would be cancelling the ritual of Sunday meeting with fans to keep everyone safe.

The iconic star had earlier also penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter.

 

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Amitabh BachchanQuarantine
Next
Story

COVID-19 effect: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in Canada for self-isolation

Must Watch

PT15M50S

Corona emergency in Country, Malls,offices, hotels and temples are closed