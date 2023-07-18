Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic About Good Old Days

Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of himself, reminiscing about the old good days. Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Big B posted the picture and wrote in the caption, "Achhe din the yaar!! The actor can be seen dressed in a white shirt and black leather jacket that he paired with denim pants. He accessorized his look with long brown boots and black sunglasses. He looked dapper with a camera in his hand. Fans flooded Amitabh's comment section with heart and fire emojis.

" Well you are still young." one of the users wrote.

Another fan commented, " Evergreen handsome."

"A King is always A King.", a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got a positive response from the audience.

He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s directed 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Recently, Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, 'Project K' and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas.”

He added, "Thank you all .. and Nagi Sir, for thinking of me. The humility, the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me have been so so touching & emotional. Not for me, but for all those involved in 'Project K', may your hard work touch new horizons .. love and prayers."

He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.