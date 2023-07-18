trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637020
NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic About Good Old Days

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. 

Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:49 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic About Good Old Days Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of himself, reminiscing about the old good days. Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Big B posted the picture and wrote in the caption, "Achhe din the yaar!! The actor can be seen dressed in a white shirt and black leather jacket that he paired with denim pants. He accessorized his look with long brown boots and black sunglasses. He looked dapper with a camera in his hand. Fans flooded Amitabh's comment section with heart and fire emojis.

" Well you are still young." one of the users wrote.

Another fan commented, " Evergreen handsome."


cre Trending Stories

"A King is always A King.", a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got a positive response from the audience.

He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s directed 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Recently, Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, 'Project K' and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas.”

He added, "Thank you all .. and Nagi Sir, for thinking of me. The humility, the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me have been so so touching & emotional. Not for me, but for all those involved in 'Project K', may your hard work touch new horizons .. love and prayers."

He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded