Mumbai: As the acclaimed film 'Yuva' marked its 20th anniversary on May 22, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Thursday to honour his son Abhishek Bachchan's remarkable performance in the film with a nostalgic post.

The milestone sparked a wave of nostalgia, with the senior Bachchan reminiscing about the moment when Abhishek's talent was recognized with an award. Amitabh shared a poignant throwback photo of himself and Abhishek from the award ceremony where Abhishek won the Stardust Award for Actor of the Year - Male for his role in 'Yuva'.

Alongside the photo, Amitabh recounted a touching moment when Abhishek, upon receiving the award, invited him to the stage and presented the award to his father. "When Abhishek won the Award for YUVA... when his name was announced, he took me to the stage and gave the Award to me..." the 81-year-old actor wrote.

T 5019(i) - When Abhishek Won the Award for YUVA .. a most proud moment for me ..

Took me on to the stage and gave the Award to me ..

I gave it back to him .. and said जो मेरा वो तुम्हारा pic.twitter.com/07oyHvYZWR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 22, 2024

He expressed in Hindi that whatever belonged to him, also belonged to his son, highlighting the deep bond and pride he feels for Abhishek.

In his social media post, Amitabh Bachchan extolled Abhishek's performance, calling it the best. "Today celebrating 20 years of its release! What a film and what a performance Bhaiyu... you are the best," he concluded, using an affectionate nickname for Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan's portrayal of Lallan Singh, a wannabe don in Mani Ratnam's 2004 film 'Yuva', remains one of his most celebrated roles. The film also starred prominent actors Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, and Rani Mukerji.

Responding to a fan's post on Instagram on the 20-year journey of 'Yuva', Abhishek also expressed his disbelief at the passage of time and acknowledged the significant milestone. Meanwhile, in the coming months, Abhishek will be seen heading Shoojit Sircar's film. It will be released on November 15.

The project was officially launched at Prime Video's event in Mumbai in March this year. While Abhishek and Shoojit did not disclose the title of the film, the duo assured that the project would bring a smile to audiences' faces.

"I make films about ordinary lives and try to make those ordinary characters extraordinary. This film will make you smile and will make you feel warm," Shoojit said at the event. The official synopsis of the project read, "Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of 'The American Dream', it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter.

"It further read," Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life's surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one."

Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film. Abhishek has also returned to the famous 'Housefull' franchise. He will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the fifth part.