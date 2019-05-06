close

Amitabh Bachchan in 'pain', cancels Sunday meet

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday afternoon informed his fans that he is canceling the weekly meet and greet ritual due to ill health. 

Amitabh Bachchan in 'pain', cancels Sunday meet

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday afternoon informed his fans that he is canceling the weekly meet and greet ritual due to ill health. 

The 76-year-old actor, who sees his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu since past 36 years, said he might be in pain but fans need not worry. 

"...Not doing the Sunday Darshan today... In bed... Pain .. Inform all, nothing to worry, but unable to come out," Bachchan wrote on his blog.

The actor, who was last seen in "Badla", is currently working on Ayan Mukherji's "Brahmastra" and a bilingual project, titled "Tera Yaar Hoon Main". 
Bachchan is also teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for a mystery thriller.

