Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan inspired Adil Hussain to get into acting

Adil was last seen on screen in the web-series "Delhi Crime".

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Assamese actor Adil Hussain, who is honoured to have Amitabh Bachchan as his Twitter follower, says it was the megastar who inspired him to get into the world of acting.

"Dearest Amitabh Bachchanji, I am very honoured to be followed by you. You had been the first actor who inspired me to act in films right from my childhood! Thank you very much," Adil tweeted on Tuesday morning. 

Amitabh is currently shooting for "Chehre", a thriller along with actor Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the fantasy adventure "Brahmastra" featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAdil HussainBollywoodacting
