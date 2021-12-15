Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for Shekhar Ravjiani’s new song Rang, latter calls him inspiration!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for noted composer Shekhar Ravjiani’s new song Rang which is sung by him.

For the song, Shekhar has opted for a Sufi look along with long hair.

T 4129 - Sheykhar , dear friend , music director of songs with me .. and now this with unkempt long hair and Sufi .. so well done .. my wishes as ever https://t.co/wN0wjFw21L — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 14, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Big B has appreciated his friend and wrote, “T 4129 - Sheykhar , dear friend , music director of songs with me .. and now this with unkempt long hair and Sufi .. so well done .. my wishes as ever.”

He has also shared the official poster of the song and wished him luck for the future.

Now their fans are going gaga after their love for each other.

Infact, Shekhar was quick to share the tweet on his social media account and thanking the actor for his kind words and also went on calling him his inspiration.

He wrote, “Sir! Your love and your blessings are, and will always be my strength and guiding force on every single journey of mine. You are my eternal inspiration. Thank you Sir!!! Love you.. @amitabhbachchan..”

Watch the full song over here:

For the unversed, Shekhar is one half of the Bollywood composing/producing duo Vishal & Shekhar, since 1999.

Some of their popular songs include- Jaane Kyun, Tujhe Bhula Diya, Desi Girl, Kukkad, Bin Tere and Dus Bahane among others.