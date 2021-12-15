हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for Shekhar Ravjiani’s new song Rang, latter calls him inspiration!

Amitabh Bachchan is going gaga over composer Shekhar Ravjiani’s new song Rang. For the song he has opted a never-seen-before avatar and is looking super cool as always. 

Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for Shekhar Ravjiani’s new song Rang, latter calls him inspiration!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for noted composer Shekhar Ravjiani’s new song Rang which is sung by him. 

For the song, Shekhar has opted for a Sufi look along with long hair. 

 

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Big B has appreciated his friend and wrote, “T 4129 - Sheykhar , dear friend , music director of songs with me .. and now this with unkempt long hair and Sufi .. so well done .. my wishes as ever.”

He has also shared the official poster of the song and wished him luck for the future.

Now their fans are going gaga after their love for each other. 

Infact, Shekhar was quick to share the tweet on his social media account and thanking the actor for his kind words and also went on calling him his inspiration.

 

He wrote, “Sir! Your love and your blessings are, and will always be my strength and guiding force on every single journey of mine. You are my eternal inspiration. Thank you Sir!!! Love you.. @amitabhbachchan..”

Watch the full song over here:

 

For the unversed, Shekhar is one half of the Bollywood composing/producing duo Vishal & Shekhar, since 1999.

Some of their popular songs include- Jaane Kyun, Tujhe Bhula Diya, Desi Girl, Kukkad, Bin Tere and Dus Bahane among others. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amitabh BachchanShekhar RavjianiNew songRangSufi looklong hairInspiration
Next
Story

Raj Kundra pornography case: SC seeks Maha govt response in businessman's appeal against Bombay HC order

Must Watch

PT7M56S

Kohli wants to play in One Day Series against South Africa