Amitabh Bachchan is 'God' for Maniesh Paul

Mumbai: Anchor-actor Maniesh Paul is all praises for the megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He recently met Bachchan on the sets of "Kaun Banega Crorepati". After meeting him, Maniesh took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt post for Big B.

"The man who takes me back to my delhi days...when I used to look at him and dream of being an actor...the man who inspires me no end...love the way he takes out time from his supper busy schedule to meet...this is my conversation with God!! Happy diwali sir. Your fanboy for life," he wrote.

Along with the post, Maniesh also shared a picture in which both can be seen striking smiling poses.

On the work front, Big B has plenty of projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in the movies "Brahmastra", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Jhund".

