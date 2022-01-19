हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan looks uber cool in tracksuit, fans call him ‘evergreen star’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently got back to work, shared an uber-cool picture of himself on Wednesday.

Amitabh Bachchan looks uber cool in tracksuit, fans call him ‘evergreen star’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently got back to work, shared an uber-cool picture of himself on Wednesday.

Wearing an all-blue outfit with the word 'fog' on his sweatshirt, he penned the caption, "... yup .. you're damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean."

 

The post was flooded with likes and comments.

"The boss is out ...age is just a number for him," former India skipper Sourav Ganguly wrote.

To this, Big B replied, "got to get going .. idle for too long."

On the work front, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'.

He is a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also has 'Runway 34', 'Jhund' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty.

 

