Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ring in New Year with full gusto, see pics

New Delhi: With the world ringing in New Year 2021, Bollywood stars also took to social media to wish and celebrate with their fans and followers. Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other celebrities took to Instagram to usher in New Year in their own unique ways.

Celebrating New Year, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself donning a funky look and wrote, “Peace love and harmony 2021.”

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to drop photos from the New Year bash at the Bachchan residence. The family picture included Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Captionig her post, the ‘Dhoom 2’ actress wrote, “LOVE , PEACE and HAPPINESS GOD BLESS. HAPPY 2021.”

Malaika Arora who is vacationing in Goa with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, posted a picture with the actor and wrote, “It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful.”

Have a look at how other celebrities rang in New Year 2021:

Bollywood celebs sure know how to party, don’t they?

A very Happy New Year, people!