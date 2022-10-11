Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans at midnight waiting outside Jalsa ahead of his birthday, video goes viral!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today and his fans can't be happier. Many of his followers thronged outside Jalsa - his Mumbai residence in an urge of see a glimpse of the superstar. And guess what? In a surprise move, at midnight, Big B stepped out of his house and greeted his fans.

A video of Amitabh Bachchan meeting his fans outside Jalsa has gone viral. In the clipping, daughter Shweta Bachchan can also be seen along with the megastar. On his birthday, many took to social media and wished the senior star.

#WATCH | Actor Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, as he walks out at midnight to greet them on his birthday pic.twitter.com/9iijjaWRoi — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan was born to famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in Allahabad on October 11, 1942. He is married to actress Jaya Bachchan. The couple is parents to daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan. While Shweta chose to stay away from showbiz, Abhishek followed the footsteps of his parents.

Amitabh Bachchan has a myriad of movies and achievements in his kitty. He has earned many awards and accolades. He has won five National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare awards, several awards at international film festivals, and the government of India bestowed upon him the Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015. And, in 2018, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

On the occasion of his 80th birthday, the tickets of his latest release 'Goodbye' has been priced at Rs 80. Released on October 7, 'Goodbye' revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family.

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna (in her Hindi film debut), Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles.

Happy Birthday, Big B!