Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan misses father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, reminisces his soulful poetry

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback video of himself, where he is seen reciting one of the soulful poems by his father.

Amitabh Bachchan misses father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, reminisces his soulful poetry

New Delhi: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in a Mumbai hospital, on Sunday said he missed his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan during the `loneliness` at the hospital.

The legendary actor who is quite active on social media took to Twitter and shared a throwback video of himself, where he is seen reciting one of the soulful poems by his father. In the four-minute and nine-second video, the 77-year-old actor is seen sitting on a chair, flipping through pages of an old book, the poem `Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana` is played in the background in Big B`s voice.

Alongside the video, the `Sholay` actor wrote in Hindi that his father used to sing just like that at the gathering of poets.

"Hospital ke akelepan mein unki bohot yaad aati hai, aur unhi ke shabdon se apni sooni raaton ko aabad karta (I miss him a lot during the loneliness at the hospital, and I use his words to fill my empty nights)," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 ।

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai`s Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek's star wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for the virus the following day. 

