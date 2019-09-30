Amitabh Bachchan: No 3G and 4G, only guru G and pita G in our time

Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has once again tickled the funny bone of social media, this time with a joke on 3G and 4G connection.

"Humare bachpan me 3G, 4G, 5G nahin hote the... sirf guru G aur pita G mata g hote the... ek hi thappad me network ajata tha," wrote Big B..

Sharing the screenshot of the joke on Twitter, he wrote: "this can be justified."

Big B's post garnered a lot of comments from Twitterati.

One user commented: "Kya baat keh di sir."

Another user wrote: "So true".

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", fantasy trilogy 'Brahmastra', 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Chehre'.

Also, for his contribution to Indian cinema, Big B will be soon honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.