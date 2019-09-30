close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan: No 3G and 4G, only guru G and pita G in our time

Big B's post garnered a lot of comments from Twitterati.

Amitabh Bachchan: No 3G and 4G, only guru G and pita G in our time
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has once again tickled the funny bone of social media, this time with a joke on 3G and 4G connection.

"Humare bachpan me 3G, 4G, 5G nahin hote the... sirf guru G aur pita G mata g hote the... ek hi thappad me network ajata tha," wrote Big B..

Sharing the screenshot of the joke on Twitter, he wrote: "this can be justified."

Big B's post garnered a lot of comments from Twitterati.

One user commented: "Kya baat keh di sir."

Another user wrote: "So true".

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", fantasy trilogy 'Brahmastra', 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Chehre'.

Also, for his contribution to Indian cinema, Big B will be soon honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanBig B3G4GSocial media
Next
Story

Michelle Williams finds joy in dancing

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Big accident in Banaskantha of Gujarat, luxury bus falls in a ditch