हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan on Cyclone Nisarga: We shall take it as it comes

"We shall take it as it comes .. one braves the thought .. and the hopes rise until the reality strikes," Big B wrote in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan on Cyclone Nisarga: We shall take it as it comes

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has blogged to share his anxiety about the cyclone Nisarga.

"Silence.. the wait before the storm .. NISARGA .. nature .. the stillness and the anxiety of what lies ahead .. indications of the winds before the rain and the expected deluge begin to show in short bursts .. the covers shiver .. the personnel in roofed shelter .. the unexpectancy lingers about," Big B wrote.

"It lounges about near by .. seeking the opportune moment to hit the land mass .. and rip apart the region in devastation .. nature .. nature has given us enough evidence of its presence superiority and standing," he added.

"We shall take it as it comes .. one braves the thought .. and the hopes rise until the reality strikes," Big B wrote in his blog.

At the time of publishing this report, the landfall process of Nisarga had started near Alibaug with strong winds of around 120-140 kmph.

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanCyclone NisargaCycloneMumbaiBig B
Next
Story

Prithviraj Sukumaran tests negative for coronavirus COVID-19
  • 2,07,615Confirmed
  • 5,815Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,06,746Confirmed
  • 3,76,322Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day