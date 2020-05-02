हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan: Death of younger celebrity 'more tragic'

Commenting on the 77-year-old actor's post on Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar expressed that she still cannot believe the two deaths which happened back to back this week.

Amitabh Bachchan on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan: Death of younger celebrity 'more tragic'
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: While Amitabh Bachchan is heartbroken after the demise of a colleague and good friend Rishi Kapoor, he feels his "Piku" co-star Irrfan Khan's death is 'more tragic'. The veteran actor took to social media to explain why he feels this way.

On Saturday morning, Amitabh Bachchan shared a couple of photographs with Irrfan from the sets of their 2015 film "Piku" and also a throwback black and white still with Rishi Kapoor.

He captioned: "The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities..."

Commenting on the 77-year-old actor's post on Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar expressed that she still cannot believe the two deaths which happened back to back this week.

Bhumi shared: "It's still so hard to believe and understand what happened in the last week." The actress shared a heartbroken emoji along with her comment.

 

Irrfan KhanRishi KapoorAmitabh BachchanBig BBollywood
