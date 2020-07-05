Amitabh Bachchan on the first time his family moved into their Prateeksha home and story of the tree under which Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in his recent blog, took a trip down the memory lane to share when his family moved into their first Mumbai home - Prateeksha - which was named after one of the poems by his father-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. With it, he also recalled the time his son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married under a Gulmohar tree in their premises. The tree recently got uprooted due to the heavy rains in Mumbai.

"It had served its time .. and voluntarily dropped .. broke away from its roots and fell .. and with it fell 43 years of its history .. its life and all that it represented .. the day in 1976 we moved into the first house that this generation had ever bought and built, and called its own .. it was planted as a sapling, a mere few inches in its height .. in the middle of the lawn that surrounded the property," Big B said.

"Babuji saw the house as we invited him and Maa ji to now live with us and named it .. Prateeksha .. it came from a line of one of his works," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan then explained how the family used to celebrate festivals around the tree and Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding festivities also happened near it in 2007.

The 77-year-old megastar further said, "The children grew up around it .. as did the grandchildren .. their birthdays and the festivities of festivals all decorated this Gulmohar beautiful tree, with its bright orange flowers that bloomed during the summer .. the children did get married just a few feet away from it .. and it stood guardian above them .. its branches bowed down with the weight of grief and sorrow when the elders passed away."

The Bachchans currently stay in another bungalow named Jalsa. Every Sunday, a huge crowd gathers outside Jalsa to see a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, who holds a meet and greet session there.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Amazon Prime's 'Gulabo Sitabo', also starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar.