Amitabh Bachchan Once Revealed Dhirubhai Ambani Offered Him Financial Help When He Went Bankrupt, But He Refused

Mumbai: The reason why Amitabh Bachchan is unstoppable even at this age is because the angry young man of Bollywood has seen the worst downfall in his life. There was a time when Big B was bankrupt and was in a deep financial crisis. Amitabh Bachchan’s production company ABCL failed miserably and he became bankrupt. But there was one person who offered the Kalki actor financial help and it was Dhirubhai Ambani. Amid Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding an old video of Big B has resurfaced online where he is seen talking about how Dhirubhai Ambani offered him help by sending his son Anil Ambani who was also his good friend.

Watch the video of Amitabh Bachchan revealing how he was offered financial help by Dhirubhai Ambani during his bankrupt days but he refused

Amitabh Bachchan was seen talking at an event where Mukesh Ambani was present along with his wife Nita Ambani, where he revealed of being bankrupt, his bank balance went zero, and was jobless, and how Dhirubhai learned about his situation and sent help via his son Anil Ambani. Big B added that the financial help would solve all his problems and he was overwhelmed with this generosity by Dhirubhai, but he refused.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals how years later things went normal and he was back on track, Dhirubhai at one of his events revealed that he was proud of him for fighting back when he fell. Bachchan was in tears as he recalled his toughest day.

