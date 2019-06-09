Amitabh Bachchan pens down emotional note after secretary Sheetal Jain's death, attends funeral with Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai

Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai attended the funeral of the superstar's secretary Sheetal Jain on Saturday in Mumbai.

Jain, reportedly in his late 70s, died on Saturday morning. His last rites were held at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai.

He had been Amitabh Bachchan’s secretary for close to 40 years. He had also produced the superstar's 1998 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

After his death, Big B penned down an emotional note on his official blog and also added pictures of himself and Abhishek carrying Jain's mortal remains.

Here's what he wrote:

"He carried the burden of my work for almost 40 years .. gentle, diligent, humble and the picture of sincerity and honesty .. today I carried him to his last journey .."

"Sheetal Jain, my Manager, Secretary through thick and thin, passed away this morning after a short but severe battle in Hospital .. and flashes of his association through these 40 years , as a member of the family swept by .."

"His dedication and devotion to his work .. his gentle manner, won him many admirers and those that came in contact with him through all those years .."

"He was emotional to the core and would never tolerate any untoward issue concerning the family .. never did he ever give impression to the world outside of his standing as he worked for me .. he planned and sorted my schedules, films and important meetings with Producers .. it was him that we asked to represent us when it was not possible for the family to attend an occasion .."

"A simple man .. and his gratitude for any favour that we did for him was supreme .."

"They do not make people like him any more .. there is a vacuum now in my working office and in our functioning .."

Meanwhile, actor Anupam Kher, who also starred in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', tweeted his condolence and wrote, "Saddened to know about the demise of producer Sheetal Jain. Knew him for a long time as Amitabh Bachchan's secretary. He was a very dignified and an extremely polite gentleman. May God give his family the strength to deal with this loss."

Saddened to know about the demise of producer Shri #SheetalJain ji. Knew him for a long time as Mr. @SrBachchan's secretary. He was a very dignified and an extremely polite gentleman. May God give his family the strength to deal with this loss. #OmShanti

Filmmakers Subhash Ghai and Madhur Bhandarkar also paid their tributes to Jain.

"Today great friend of movie industry passed away. Sheetal Jain, long time secretary to Amitabh Bachchan. I always found Sheetal ji as most humble n profound as Amit ji. He was a man of deep philosophy and compassion as I met him closely," wrote Subhash Ghai.

Today great friend of movie industry passed away.SHEETAL JAIN n long time secretary to sh Amitabh Bachchan ⁦@SrBachchan⁩. I always found Sheetal ji as most humble n profound as Amit ji. He was a man of deep philosophy n compassion as i met him closely

RIP SHEETAL JI

RIP SHEETAL JI pic.twitter.com/Oy6eq2ynZF — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 8, 2019

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Sad to know demise of Sheetal Jain ji. He was a very humble, soft spoken and gracious person. Film industry will miss him. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Several other members from the film industry also paid their tributes to Sheetal Jain.