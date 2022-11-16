Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note after his pet dog’s demise, says, ‘Humare ek chote se dost...’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday, shared an emotional note after he lost his pet dog. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture which he captioned in Hindi, " Humare ek chote se dost, kaam ke shan, fir ye bade hote hain aur ek din chod ke chale jaate hain," followed by a crying emoticon.

In the picture, the `Don` actor could be seen holding his Labrador. Soon after he shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with heartfelt messages and broken heart emoticons. "Pets are precious as love," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "And the love they give is the purest version of love."

The `Deewar` actor did not reveal the name of his pet.

See the post here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya`s family entertainer film `Uunchai` which got a positive response from the audience.

Apart from him, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra in prominent roles. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, despite getting a limited release the film minted more than Rs 10 crores in its opening weekend. He will be next seen in a pan India film `Project K` alongside Deepika Padukone and south actor Prabhas, and in `The Intern`. Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is busy hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV.