Amitabh Bachchan posts hilarious conversation about 'snoring and ignoring'

Mumbai: Entertaining fans with his witty side, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a humorous conversation with a "friend."

The `Sholay` star posted a rib-tickling conversation over Instagram wherein he talked about snoring, and his busy schedule that includes 12 to 15 hours on the sets.

Big B wrote, "Unhonne mujhse kaha, 'Amit ji you are ignoring me'! Mitr hain mere, socha uttar de doon - to kaha main ne: bhaiya, 12 - 15 ghante kaam karne ke baad, keval snoring ka samay milata hai, ignoring ka nahin."

Alongside the post, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of two pictures - one that featured the star sticking his tongue on his upper lip, as he posed for the camera, on the other hand, the second one is a smiling picture.

Senior Bachchan has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier this week, the 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the sets of his popular quiz show `Kaun Banega Crorepati,` where he is seen sporting a green coloured ribbon on his suit.

The veteran actor explained the significance of the "green ribbon" in the caption and said that he is a "pledged organ donor."