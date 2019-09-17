close

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan praises Mumbai Metro on social media

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised the Mumbai Metro on social media and said that it is a solution for pollution.

Amitabh on Tuesday tweeted: "Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car. Came back very impressed said was faster, convenient and most efficient. Solution for Pollution. Grow more trees, I did in my garden. Have you?"

The official Twitter account of the Mumbai Metro replied to the star's message: "@SrBachchan We are really glad that your friend could rely on Metro in an urgent situation. And thank you so much for sharing this experience with Mumbaikars. #HaveANiceDay."

On the acting front, Amitabh will next be seen in "Brahmastra" alongside actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The fantasy trilogy is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

He will also be seen in "Jhund", "Chehre" and "Gulabo Sitabo".

 

