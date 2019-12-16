हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan prays for father Harivansh Rai Bachchan at one of Europe's oldest church

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has four films in his kitty -- "Gulabo Sitabo", "Chehre", "Jhund" and "Brahmastra".

Amitabh Bachchan prays for father Harivansh Rai Bachchan at one of Europe&#039;s oldest church

Warsaw: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan prayed for his father and legendary poet Harishvansh Rai Bachchan in a church in Poland.

Amitabh shared a photograph on Twitter of him praying at the church and said: "At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love .. Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour."

He also shared his feelings on his blog: "Here in memory of Babuji .. in this remote but one of the most revered and ancient Churches .. a special prayer .. emotional, honoured and filled with the kindness of the people of Poland ..an over 300 year old Church and .. ALL made of wood ..! more than 85 per cent of the city was destroyed during the WW 2 .. but this church was untouched."

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has four films in his kitty -- "Gulabo Sitabo", "Chehre", "Jhund" and "Brahmastra".

 

Tags:
Harivansh Rai BachchanAmitabh BachchanEuropebrahmastraChurch
Next
Story

Mammootty's 'Peranbu' tops IMDb 2019 list of Indian movies

Must Watch

PT9M59S

BJP National Spokesperson addresses press conference over CAA protest