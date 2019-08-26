Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor most well-dressed: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Bollywood fashion icon Kangana Ranaut feels Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor are most the well-dressed actors of the Hindi film industry.

"There are many who I feel that inspired the generations of people and I think Rekha ji is one of them. Apart from her, the other really fashionable actors are Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonam (Kapoor). In fact, everyone is fashionable these days because they are very conscious of their dressing style," said Kangana, while interacting with the media at Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday in Mumbai.

On the last day of the fashion week, Kangana turned showstopper for designer Disha Patil.

The actress looked stunning in an intricate traditional cobalt blue lehenga paired with matching satin blouse, teamed with a one-sided, knotted dupatta wrap that gave the ensemble an off-shoulder feel.

"I am here almost every year. For me, it's a delight to be doing something different than my usual daily routine and also to be meeting new talent and fresh minds. This is probably the most unusual lehenga I have ever seen with very sensuous top. It has best of tradition and it has best of contemporary designs so, I am very happy to be here," said Kangana, sharing her experience of walking the ramp for Disha Patil.

On Lakme Fashion Week, she added: "It's wonderful that Lakme Fashion Week has completed its 20 year. I must say it's not easy to build such a huge brand and to do well consistently for years. To achieve this kind of success, being hardworking is not enough. You should also have the vision, consistency and competence to keep it going. It is getting better and I am impressed with the way designers have been brought into the mainstream through this platforms."

On the film front, Kangana will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's "Panga".