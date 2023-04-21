topStoriesenglish2597509
Amitabh Bachchan Requesting Twitter To Return His 'Blue Tick' Is Actually Funny - Read Inside

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he wrote in Awadhi: "Ae twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain?"

New Delhi: Among many who lost their verification tick on Twitter, one was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who on Friday took to the micro-blogging website and said that he has already folded his hands for getting the "neel kamal."

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he wrote in Awadhi: "Ae twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab toh paisa bhi bhar diye hai hum... toh ou jo neel kamal hot hai na... Hamaar naam ke aage ou toh waapas laga de bhaiya. (Hello Twitter brother, are you listening. I have paid the money. Can you now put the blue lotus back next to my name.)"

"Taaki log jaan jaayein ki hum hi hai Amitabh Bachchan. Haath toh jor liye rahe hum abka gorwa jode padi ka. (So that people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan. I have already folded my hands in front of you. Now do I fold my feet as well?)"

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, others who have lost their verification tick include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Rahul Gandhi to name a few.

