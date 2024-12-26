Even as a megastar, Amitabh Bachchan keeps it humble when it comes to his personal life. The veteran actor recently revealed on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 that he doesn’t use ATMs and depends entirely on his wife, Jaya Bachchan, for cash.

In a candid conversation during the India Challenger Week, a contestant, Priyanka, asked Big B if he had ever visited an ATM or carried cash. Amitabh humorously admitted,"Na toh hum apne paas cash rakhte hai, na kabhi ATM gaye hai, kyunki hamein samajh nahi aata ke kartein kaise hai. Lekin Jaya ji ke paas hota hai. Main unse paise maangta hoon (I neither keep cash nor visit an ATM because I don’t understand how to use one. But Jaya keeps the cash. I ask her for money)."



The actor also shared insights into his relationship with Jaya, saying she occasionally asks him to bring something back from outside. When asked what she usually asks for, Big B replied with a smile, "Keh deti hain, 'Apne aap ko le aana ghar (She says to just bring myself home)'".

Amitabh further shared his wife’s love for jasmine flowers. He revealed that he often buys jasmine garlands from children selling them on the streets, saying, "Jaya Ji ko gajra bahut pasand hai, toh raaste mein jab chhote bacche haar bechne aate hain, toh main unse kharidta hoon aur woh haar kabhi Jaya Ji ko deta hoon ya kabhi gaadi mein rakh leta hoon, kyunki unki mehek acchi lagti hai (Jaya loves jasmine flowers. I often buy garlands from kids selling them and either give them to her or keep them in the car because I enjoy their fragrance)".



Even at the peak of his stardom, Amitabh Bachchan continues to charm audiences with his honesty and humility, proving yet again why he remains a timeless icon.