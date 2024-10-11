Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Wife Jaya Bachchan Is Stricter With Him

Mumbai: Jaya Bachchan's temperament often becomes the talk of the town. The veteran actress is always seen in an irritated mood when gets papped by the paparazzi. But is she always angry in real life too? Amitabh Bachchan reveals. On his game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh often gets asked personal questions and this time he was quizzed about who is strict in the house compared to both. The megastar playfully revealed how his wife is stricter with him and he prefers to stay silent in the house when she is strict.

The Kalki actor said," When she's strict, it's better if you stay in. Stay locked in your room or go out for a while. When she's lenient, it's great." He even added that how he stays home and feels safe," I'm saved. I have to go home. I don't want to be thrashed".

Amitabh and Jaya have been married for 50 years and they are indeed a classic example of couple goals. Lately, the megastar had penned a heartwarming note for his beloved wife on her birthday," It is in the morn of another family birth, of which that has required no explanation. The better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognized and shown gratitude, as always a quiet family ‘bring in' for the 9th on the midnight hour and the love of immediate family presence".

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have worked in several films together.