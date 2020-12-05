हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan reviews Amazon Original docuseries Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers

The 5-part series documents the undying spirit of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 7th season of Pro Kabaddi League.

Amitabh Bachchan reviews Amazon Original docuseries Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers

New Delhi: The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to shower praise on Amazon Prime Video Original docuseries Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, calling it "real honest and motivating". 

The 5-part series documents the undying spirit of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 7th season of Pro Kabaddi League.

Produced by BBC studios & directed by Alex Gale, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

 

