Amitabh Bachchan reviews Amazon Original docuseries Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers

New Delhi: The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to shower praise on Amazon Prime Video Original docuseries Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, calling it "real honest and motivating".

The 5-part series documents the undying spirit of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 7th season of Pro Kabaddi League.

it was a glorious docu .. gracious dignified and inspiring .. after defeat there is the continued effort of victory .. may it all happen .. most docus end up on a high of victory .. this one was real honest and motivating .. https://t.co/v78AMhU7EH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 4, 2020

Produced by BBC studios & directed by Alex Gale, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.