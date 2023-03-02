Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Cheeni Kum’ Co-Star Swini Khara Gets Engaged In A Dreamy Ceremony- See Pics

Mumbai: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu`s `Cheeni Kum` co-star Swini Khara, on Wednesday, announced her engagement on social media. Taking to Instagram, Swini shared some adorable pictures from her engagement ceremony which she captioned, "I`d marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish. For the engagement, Swini opted for a gorgeous pink lehenga while her husband-to-be Urvish Desai has donned an all-black ensemble. In the pictures, the duo could be seen dancing with each other and exchanging rings.

Soon after she dropped the dreamy pictures, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple. "My heart is so fullll CONGRATULATIONS," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Omg wowwwww God bless!." "OMG! Congratulations girl!! Hope your life ahead is full of joy and happiness! Hope your life remains as beautiful as you are!," a user wrote.

Balika Vadhu fame actress Avika Gor also shared her happiness and wrote, “Congratulations.” Actress Navika Kotia commented, “Congrats,” with a heart emoji.

See the pictures here

In R Balki`s directorial `Cheeni Kum` Swini portrayed the role of Sexy, who was Amitabh`s friend and neighbor. She has also worked in several other films like `Parineeta`, `M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story` and on some popular TV shows like `Baa Bahoo Aur Baby`, `Dill Mill Gaye` and `CID`, among others.

(With ANI Inputs)