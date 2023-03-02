topStoriesenglish2579124
NewsLifestylePeople
SWINI KHARA

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Cheeni Kum’ Co-Star Swini Khara Gets Engaged In A Dreamy Ceremony- See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' co-star Swini Khara got engaged to her boyfriend Urvish Desai and shared pictures of the same on Instagram.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Cheeni Kum’ Co-Star Swini Khara Gets Engaged In A Dreamy Ceremony- See Pics

Mumbai: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu`s `Cheeni Kum` co-star Swini Khara, on Wednesday, announced her engagement on social media. Taking to Instagram, Swini shared some adorable pictures from her engagement ceremony which she captioned, "I`d marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish. For the engagement, Swini opted for a gorgeous pink lehenga while her husband-to-be Urvish Desai has donned an all-black ensemble. In the pictures, the duo could be seen dancing with each other and exchanging rings.  

Soon after she dropped the dreamy pictures, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple. "My heart is so fullll CONGRATULATIONS," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Omg wowwwww God bless!." "OMG! Congratulations girl!! Hope your life ahead is full of joy and happiness! Hope your life remains as beautiful as you are!," a user wrote. 

Balika Vadhu fame actress Avika Gor also shared her happiness and wrote, “Congratulations.” Actress Navika Kotia commented, “Congrats,” with a heart emoji. 

See the pictures here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swini Khara (@swinikhara)

In R Balki`s directorial `Cheeni Kum` Swini portrayed the role of Sexy, who was Amitabh`s friend and neighbor. She has also worked in several other films like `Parineeta`, `M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story` and on some popular TV shows like `Baa Bahoo Aur Baby`, `Dill Mill Gaye` and `CID`, among others. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Live Tv

Swini KharaSwini Khara engagementSwini Khara engagement picsAmitabh BachchanTabuCheeni KumCheeni Kum sexy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985