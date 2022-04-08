हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan says 'Kya kar loge' to haters, hit back at trolls asking why he promoted son Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi'

Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others. 

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave a piece of his mind to haters online and quite like a boss! For the past few days, Big B has been sharing trailer and posters of son Abhishek Bachchan's recently released film Dasvi. 

Hitting back at trolls who asked him why he is promoting his son's film on social media, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: T 4243 - जी हाँ हुज़ूर, मैं करता हूँ : बधाई, प्रचार, मंगलाचार  !!! क्या कर लोगे??

A Maddock Films production, Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, Dasvi streamed on Netflix from April 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Big B was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. He will next be seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. He has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt,  Hindi remake of Hollywood release The Intern, Project K and GoodBye co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan trolledAbhishek BachchanAbhishek Bachchan trolledDasvi
