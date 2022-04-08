New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave a piece of his mind to haters online and quite like a boss! For the past few days, Big B has been sharing trailer and posters of son Abhishek Bachchan's recently released film Dasvi.

Hitting back at trolls who asked him why he is promoting his son's film on social media, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: T 4243 - जी हाँ हुज़ूर, मैं करता हूँ : बधाई, प्रचार, मंगलाचार !!! क्या कर लोगे??

T 4243 - जी हाँ हुज़ूर, मैं करता हूँ : बधाई, प्रचार, मंगलाचार !!!

क्या कर लोगे ~ ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2022

A Maddock Films production, Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, Dasvi streamed on Netflix from April 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Big B was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. He will next be seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. He has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hindi remake of Hollywood release The Intern, Project K and GoodBye co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.