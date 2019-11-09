close

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan indulge in some 'serious' conversation in this picture- See pic

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a unseen picture from his Diwali bash featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his darling Gauri Khan. The Bachchans hosted the Diwali party after a gap of two years.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan indulge in some &#039;serious&#039; conversation in this picture- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a unseen picture from his Diwali bash featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his darling Gauri Khan. The Bachchans hosted the Diwali party after a gap of two years.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "SHAHRUKH Gauri and the self in some serious discussions at Diwali .. personal obviously .."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Although the picture isn't very clear, Amitabh can be seen having a serious discussion with Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Big B and Shah Rukh have shared screen space in many films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Bhoothnath and Paheli.

On the work front Amitabh will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Interestingly, Shah Rukh will also do a cameo in the same film. The Ayan Mukerji starrer will hit the screens in Summer 2020.

