Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Emotional Post Featuring Ratan Tata, Manmohan Singh, Zakir Hussain, Shyam Benegal As He Remembers The Legends

Mumbai: Bollywood’s living legend Amitabh Bachchan shared a deeply poignant tribute to four of India’s most influential figures who passed away in 2024. The megastar mourned the loss of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal, tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, and renowned industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata. Each of these figures left an indelible mark on the nation’s history, culture, and development.

Bachchan took to his social media to share a beautiful piece of art created by Satish Acharya, which depicted animated versions of these luminaries, each engaged in their signature work in the afterlife. The accompanying caption read, “A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh, and a Hindu passed away in 2024, and the whole nation mourned and remembered them only as Indians.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s tribute struck a chord with millions of fans and admirers, both in India and globally. His words, “The picture says it all,” resonated as a reminder of the profound impact these individuals had on the collective consciousness of the nation. Through their diverse backgrounds and immense contributions, these four icons symbolize the strength of India’s unity in diversity. Bachchan’s emotional post, paired with the artwork, became a tribute not only to their legacies but to the enduring values of inclusivity, respect, and humanity that they represented.

The simplicity and power of Bachchan’s message resonated with many, as it highlighted the unity and collective respect these personalities commanded, irrespective of their religious backgrounds.



The heartfelt tribute also brought attention to the immense contributions of each of these celebrated figures.



Dr. Manmohan Singh: As India’s 13th Prime Minister, Dr. Singh was instrumental in steering the country through its landmark economic liberalisation in the 1990s. He passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. His tenure was pivotal in shaping India’s modern economy, and he will be remembered for his calm, dignified leadership.



Shyam Benegal: Renowned for his pioneering work in Indian parallel cinema, Shyam Benegal passed away on December 23, 2024, at the age of 90. His films, which often delved into the social fabric of India, raised awareness of crucial issues and transformed the Indian film industry. His work continues to inspire filmmakers and artists.



Ratan Tata: The revered industrialist and philanthropist, who led the Tata Group for over two decades, passed away on October 10, 2024, at the age of 86. Tata was known not only for his business acumen but for his commitment to social welfare, ethics, and corporate responsibility. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and innovation that has had a lasting impact on both Indian business and society.

Zakir Hussain: The world-renowned tabla maestro and cultural ambassador for Indian classical music, Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73. His mesmerizing rhythmic compositions and collaborations with musicians from across the globe earned him recognition as one of the most influential tabla players in history.

The tribute to these legends serves as a reminder of the transcendent power of their work and the way they brought people together—regardless of their religion, status, or background. India, in mourning, stands united in remembering the contributions these icons made to shaping the nation’s future.