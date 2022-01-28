हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpse of his dubbing session

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started dubbing for his upcoming film. On Friday, Big B took to Instagram and shared a picture of him from the dubbing session. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started dubbing for his upcoming film. On Friday, Big B took to Instagram and shared a picture of him from the dubbing session. 

In the image, he can be seen sporting red glasses."Work work work .. routine be the need .. brings you back .. dubbing for the upcoming film .. tough .. but when was it ever easy," he captioned the post.

Soon after he shared the selfie, his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. 

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly wrote, "Amazing ...love the colour of the glasses." 

In the upcoming months, Big B will be flaunting his acting skills in films like 'Runway 34', 'Project K', and 'Brahmastra'.

