Amitabh Bachchan Shares Photo With Police Van, Says 'Arrested' Amid Helmet Controversy

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his witty social media posts, has responded to the criticism over the recent helmet controversy where he was reprimanded by the Mumbai Police for violating traffic norms. The actor on Friday shared a photo of himself, standing disappointed near a police jeep and captioned the post writing, "arrested."

Soon after Big B shared the post, social media users jumped to the comment box and shred their funny reactions to his post. A user wrote, "Bhootnath ko koi arrest nahi kar sakta."

Another fans commented, "Don ko pakadna Mushkil hee nahiâ€æ Naamumkin hai."

A third user chimed in and wrote, "Don..Don..Don.....Don ka intezar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai! Lekin Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai!"

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph with a biker on Instagram and wrote a note thanking the man for offering him a lift and thus helping him reach his destination on time. "Thank you for the ride buddy... Don't know you... but you obliged and got me on time to location of work... faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams... Thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner (sic)." In the photo, Amitabh could be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike, wearing a casual bottom paired with a jacket, white shoes and sunglasses.

The actor then released a detailed note in his blog and mentioned, "The impotency of content .. Much made out of the bike picture .. ! How you moving on street with stranger ..? No security ..? You are loved take care ..? And then .. NO HELMET .. !!!!!! The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai ..It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic .. One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film ..(sic)"

He added, "and .. I am just fooling around by getting on the bike of a crew member .. Not even moving any where, but giving the impression that i travelled to save time ..(sic)".

Talking about his films, Amitabh is currently shooting for 'Section 84', directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. He will also be seen in 'Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie 'Project K', co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.