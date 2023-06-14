Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic From Little Shweta’s Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to mesmerise his fans, and his recent throwback picture has left them in awe once again. Known for his iconic roles in blockbusters like Sholay and Deewar, the veteran actor frequently treats his fans to glimpses of the past, evoking cherished memories. His latest post features a captivating black-and-white picture, where he can be seen holding two small girls. The adorable duo was none other than his daughter Shweta Nanda and actress Twinkle Khanna. The innocence captured in Bachchan's child-like expression and the charming party cap he wears steal the spotlight in this heart-warming post.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared the adorable picture and wrote, “So this be Twinkle Khanna in white, on left & Shweta on Shweta's birthday ..Twinkle now married to Akshay Kumar, ... Shweta, my daughter married to Nikhil Nanda, Mother to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda ,who is stepping into his first movie ..Twinkle here looking circumspect .. Shweta has just scored a GOAL .. !!!"

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar and is an interior designer and a writer herself. Shweta is married to Nikhil Nanda and is mother of Navya and Agastya. Her son Agastya will soon be making his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor.

This was not the first time that Amitabh had shared such a picture. Earlier on the occasion of his 50th marriage anniversary, he had shared an old photo with wife Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan’s projects

Amitabh Bachchan has some exciting projects lined up. One of them is Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, with whom he previously collaborated on the film Te3n.

He was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ensemble cast film, Uunchai, also starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta.

Before that, he was seen in Vikas Bahl's family drama, Goodbye, featuring Rashmika Mandana in her Bollywood debut. Apart from this, he was also seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and others.