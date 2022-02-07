Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback video where he performed with Lata Mangeshkar, called her 'Goddess Saraswati': Watch

MUMBAI: The death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has left a vacuum that can never be filled. People across the country have been grieving since she breathed her last on Sunday morning. Like many others, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, too, paid tribute to India`s nightingale. Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a throwback video of Lata Mangeshkar. In the clip, he is seen welcoming Lata Mangeshkar on stage during one of the award functions.

"Kaise parichay du jo iss desh ki hi nahi, vishwa ki awaaz hai (how do I introduce someone who is not just the nation but the voice of the world)?" Big B said in the video. He even addressed Lata Mangeshkar as "Goddess Saraswati" while introducing her to everyone present at the event.

"I also believe that music and God have a very special connection. And the wire that connects the two is Lata Mangeshkar. She is truly an avatar of Saraswati," Big B said in Hindi.

Giving a glimpse of the video, Amitabh captioned it as, "She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us .. she resounds now in the heavens." Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Lata Mangeshkar started her career in her teenage years in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages.

