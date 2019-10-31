close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan skips Sharjah Book Fair due to poor health

The statement also mentioned about the Bollywood veteran's ailing health and his hospitalisation in Mumbai earlier this month due to a liver problem.

Amitabh Bachchan skips Sharjah Book Fair due to poor health

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan could not grace the Sharjah Book Fair this year owing to health issues. The Bachchan fans in the UAE who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their star were left disheartened.

Announcing the news, a statement from the book fair's management read that Amitabh Bachchan was "unable to fulfil his scheduled attendance at the book fair on October 30 at 5 p.m., owing to health issues, which make him unfit to undertake overseas travel".

The statement also mentioned about the Bollywood veteran's ailing health and his hospitalisation in Mumbai earlier this month due to a liver problem.

Informing that the Bollywood actor is sad for being unable to attend the event, the statement further read: "Bachchan sent his regards to the millions of fans who were eagerly anticipating to hear from him, in person, at the book fair. He expressed profound dismay for missing this opportunity to meet and address them."

Meanwhile, Big B had family time during Diwali in Mumbai and shared celebration pictures on social media. He also took to his blog to express his gratitude to millions of fans for their love and wishes on the festive occasions of Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanSharjah book fairPoor healthBig Bbig b health
Next
Story

Sunny Leone cancels musical performance over payment issues

Must Watch

PT9M57S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 31st October 2019